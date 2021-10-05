XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $381,000 Investment in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gentherm by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $385,028,000 after buying an additional 241,805 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gentherm by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,252,000 after buying an additional 39,806 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Gentherm by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 543,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,249,000 after buying an additional 150,230 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Gentherm by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 345,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,626,000 after buying an additional 26,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in Gentherm by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 319,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,729,000 after buying an additional 60,200 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $84.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.71 and a 200 day moving average of $75.85. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $88.99.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $266.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.41 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 10.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on THRM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

In other Gentherm news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $68,945.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $131,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,770 shares of company stock valued at $224,146. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

