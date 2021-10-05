XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RHP. FMR LLC raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,542,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

RHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $85.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.78. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.65 and a 1 year high of $90.83.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $170.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 240.52% and a negative net margin of 79.64%. The business’s revenue was up 1063.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.65) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.