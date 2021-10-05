XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 112.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth $110,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

HTGC stock opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.96.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.75 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 120.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

