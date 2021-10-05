Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,362,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Yandex were worth $96,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Yandex by 17.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,619,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $744,304,000 after buying an additional 1,763,808 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,625,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $552,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,341 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,119,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,433,000 after acquiring an additional 65,404 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $208,505,000 after acquiring an additional 143,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Yandex by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,434,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $155,971,000 after acquiring an additional 99,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YNDX. UBS Group upgraded Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Yandex in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

NASDAQ YNDX opened at $75.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Yandex has a 1-year low of $55.62 and a 1-year high of $82.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.08. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 147.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.35). Yandex had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Yandex will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

