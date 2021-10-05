Yield Guild Games (YGG) Price Reaches $7.45 on Major Exchanges

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Yield Guild Games has a total market cap of $505.92 million and approximately $144.28 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded 43.2% higher against the US dollar. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be purchased for $7.45 or 0.00015125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00063502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.17 or 0.00105912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.49 or 0.00141081 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,381.31 or 1.00258882 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 48.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,377.94 or 0.06858240 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Profile

Yield Guild Games' total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,911,948 coins.

