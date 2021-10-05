Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Aclaris Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,067.07% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. The company had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACRS. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider David N. Gordon sold 2,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $44,674.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,650.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ACRS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,729. Aclaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 16.17 and a current ratio of 16.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 0.59.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

