Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) will report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Endeavor Group.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.01 by 0.20. The company had revenue of 1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.14 billion.

EDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 33.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,084,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,922,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $831,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,092,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,716,000. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDR stock opened at 27.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 25.95. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of 22.02 and a fifty-two week high of 33.20.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

