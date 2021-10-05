Zacks: Analysts Anticipate F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $305.04 Million

Analysts expect F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) to announce sales of $305.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $311.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $296.80 million. F.N.B. posted sales of $307.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $307.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FNB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 price objective (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.87.

Shares of FNB opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $13.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average is $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

