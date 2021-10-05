Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Inovalon’s earnings. Inovalon posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Inovalon had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $190.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.89 million.

A number of research firms have commented on INOV. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.86.

INOV stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.34. 927,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,623. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Inovalon has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $40.99. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.40 and its 200-day moving average is $33.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INOV. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Inovalon in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Inovalon by 742.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

