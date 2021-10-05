Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.48 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) to report sales of $6.48 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.64 billion. Moderna reported sales of $157.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,003.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Moderna will report full year sales of $20.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.04 billion to $21.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $21.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.59 billion to $33.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRNA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.21.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.87, for a total transaction of $3,583,050.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,678,785.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.44, for a total transaction of $3,540,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 358,000 shares of company stock worth $133,459,380. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 441,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,684,000 after purchasing an additional 25,332 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 14.1% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $325.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $401.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. Moderna has a twelve month low of $65.49 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $131.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.50.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

