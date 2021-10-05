Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is ($0.05). Oceaneering International posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.35 million.

Shares of OII stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 3.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.37. Oceaneering International has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $18.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 77.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

