Zacks: Analysts Expect Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $743.61 Million

Analysts expect Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) to post sales of $743.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avaya’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $739.00 million to $746.00 million. Avaya posted sales of $757.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year sales of $2.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Avaya had a return on equity of 101.31% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Avaya’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVYA. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Avaya from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.18.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Avaya by 17.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:AVYA traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.83. 12,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,890. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.50 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.26. Avaya has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $34.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

