Zacks: Analysts Expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $307.42 Million

Analysts expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to post sales of $307.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Green Dot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $301.39 million and the highest is $313.00 million. Green Dot reported sales of $279.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $357.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.45 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. reduced their price target on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $179,337.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 10,952 shares of company stock valued at $525,755 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. Starboard Value LP increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 20.1% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 5,294,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,417,000 after buying an additional 885,864 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,870,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,383,000 after acquiring an additional 615,992 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 49.4% during the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,451,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,479,000 after acquiring an additional 479,901 shares during the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 44.3% during the second quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 1,481,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,426,000 after acquiring an additional 455,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 90.3% during the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 731,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,510,000 after acquiring an additional 347,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

GDOT traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.22. 288,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,418. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.53.

Green Dot

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

