Zacks: Analysts Expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) to Announce $1.19 EPS

Equities analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the lowest is $1.12. John Bean Technologies reported earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $475.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

JBT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.20.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $39,366.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,574,646.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $331,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,900 shares of company stock worth $788,329 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 133.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,142,000 after buying an additional 202,089 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,667,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 451.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 954,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,066,000 after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares during the period.

Shares of JBT stock opened at $146.00 on Friday. John Bean Technologies has a twelve month low of $80.74 and a twelve month high of $161.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.15%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

