Zacks: Analysts Expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to Post $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Moelis & Company posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Moelis & Company’s revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,358,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,539,000 after buying an additional 749,830 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,385,000 after purchasing an additional 438,869 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Moelis & Company by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 697,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,284,000 after purchasing an additional 385,624 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,407,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,667,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,511,000 after acquiring an additional 302,483 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MC opened at $65.46 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.53 and its 200-day moving average is $57.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 82.47%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

