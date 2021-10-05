Zacks: Analysts Expect SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.25 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) will post sales of $8.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SRAX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.30 million and the lowest is $8.19 million. SRAX reported sales of $2.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 216.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that SRAX will report full-year sales of $31.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.24 million to $32.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $41.97 million, with estimates ranging from $38.69 million to $45.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SRAX.

SRAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Dawson James boosted their target price on SRAX from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised SRAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of SRAX during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SRAX in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,437,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SRAX by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 131,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SRAX by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 35,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SRAX by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 278,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 122,140 shares during the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRAX traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $5.43. 1,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,869. SRAX has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $135.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.63.

SRAX

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

