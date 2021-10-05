Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Brokerages predict that Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Angi’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Angi posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 700%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Angi will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Angi.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $420.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.45 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ANGI shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Angi from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.63. 929,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Angi has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.88 and a beta of 1.94.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 261,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,566.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $102,215.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Angi in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Angi in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angi in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

