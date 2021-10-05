Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) will report sales of $1.26 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.24 billion and the highest is $1.27 billion. Carlisle Companies reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year sales of $4.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.68 billion to $4.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $5.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Carlisle Companies.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Shares of NYSE:CSL traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $200.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,643. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.30. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $119.68 and a fifty-two week high of $215.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 34.18%.

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total value of $7,510,231.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,933.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSL. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 54.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carlisle Companies (CSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.