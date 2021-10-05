Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) to Announce $1.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.35. PotlatchDeltic posted earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full year earnings of $6.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PCH shares. Raymond James cut their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

PCH opened at $52.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.63. PotlatchDeltic has a twelve month low of $41.06 and a twelve month high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.78%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 48.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 24.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 22,459 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 171.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,062,000 after purchasing an additional 214,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 10.7% during the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 42,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

