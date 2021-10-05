Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) to Post $1.53 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) will report earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for South State’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the lowest is $1.27. South State reported earnings per share of $1.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full-year earnings of $6.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $7.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.76 million. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.

SSB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens cut shares of South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. DA Davidson raised shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist dropped their target price on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 target price on shares of South State in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.87.

SSB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.57. The stock had a trading volume of 23,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,251. South State has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.28%.

In related news, CFO William E. V. Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,533. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. Corbett purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of South State by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,807,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $556,589,000 after purchasing an additional 115,008 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of South State by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,475,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,860,000 after purchasing an additional 94,549 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in South State by 14.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,804,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,311,000 after buying an additional 357,830 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of South State by 27.7% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,635,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,926,000 after buying an additional 571,417 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of South State by 15.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,879,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,645,000 after acquiring an additional 250,303 shares during the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

