Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Analysts expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) to report earnings per share of ($0.72) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.64). Travere Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.86). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.16) to ($2.88). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 116.12% and a negative return on equity of 78.52%. The company had revenue of $54.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.20 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TVTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $24.93 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $134,152.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,537.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,493 shares of company stock valued at $175,503. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 144.0% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,748,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,000 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,614,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,840,000 after buying an additional 160,970 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,150,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,639,000 after buying an additional 67,003 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,912,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,082,000 after buying an additional 1,174,860 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

