Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for UDR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. UDR reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%.

UDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.88.

UDR stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.60. 30,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,588. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.79 and its 200-day moving average is $49.87. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,073.81, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. UDR has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $56.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. UDR’s payout ratio is 71.08%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $3,342,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,950. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 13.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 451,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 51,946 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 15.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 831,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,721,000 after purchasing an additional 108,306 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 5.6% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 89.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,796 shares during the period. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its holdings in UDR by 1.8% in the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 79,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

