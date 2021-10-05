Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Will Post Earnings of $2.42 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.48. Bank of Montreal posted earnings of $1.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will report full-year earnings of $9.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.92 to $10.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $10.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bank of Montreal.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on BMO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 7,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMO traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.48. The stock had a trading volume of 45,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,300. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $58.52 and a 52 week high of $106.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.848 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.16%.

Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

