Zacks: Brokerages Expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.65 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will post sales of $3.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.75 billion and the lowest is $3.35 billion. BorgWarner posted sales of $2.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year sales of $15.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.56 billion to $15.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $16.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.20 billion to $17.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 63,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BWA traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.00. 21,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,083,937. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

