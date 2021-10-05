Zacks: Brokerages Expect Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Analysts predict that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) will post ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.06). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Nugget Online Gaming will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Golden Nugget Online Gaming.

Get Golden Nugget Online Gaming alerts:

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $31.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.98 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on GNOG shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ GNOG opened at $17.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.10. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $27.18.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $825,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,048,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Company Profile

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Nugget Online Gaming (GNOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.