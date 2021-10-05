Zacks: Brokerages Expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) will announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Match Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.66. Match Group posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Match Group.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.22.

MTCH traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $154.05. The stock had a trading volume of 21,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,226. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.94. The firm has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. Match Group has a one year low of $107.05 and a one year high of $174.68.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $987,354.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 107,095 shares of company stock valued at $17,827,136 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Match Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 311,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,261,000 after acquiring an additional 19,191 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Match Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,406,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,980,000 after acquiring an additional 327,316 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Match Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 445,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,822,000 after acquiring an additional 12,736 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Match Group by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth $741,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Match Group (MTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.