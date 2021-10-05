Zacks: Brokerages Expect Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.04 Billion

Equities analysts expect Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) to post sales of $5.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.08 billion. Western Digital posted sales of $3.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full year sales of $20.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.33 billion to $21.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $23.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.91 billion to $25.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Western Digital’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WDC shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.10.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at $1,526,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $3,905,000. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $7,284,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Western Digital by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 204,129 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after purchasing an additional 32,804 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 3.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,391,779 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $170,223,000 after acquiring an additional 73,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,611,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,376,985. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $36.17 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.25 and its 200 day moving average is $67.14.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

