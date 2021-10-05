Zacks Investment Research Comments on EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EYEG)

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research analyst E. Senko anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.94) for the year.

Get EyeGate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.75 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYEG opened at $1.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $8.18.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYEG. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,346,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after buying an additional 1,531,101 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 193.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,767 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 84,227 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes MoxiGel and Ocular Bandage Gel. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.