Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) to Hold

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avid Bioservices, Inc. is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization focused on development and cGMP manufacturing of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. The company provides process development, high quality cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. It also offer process development activities, including cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development and product characterization. Avid Bioservices Inc., formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in TUSTIN, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

CDMO stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.70. The stock had a trading volume of 572,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,765. Avid Bioservices has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $28.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.78 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.36.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Avid Bioservices will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 18,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $477,997.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,414.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 5,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $138,524.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,317 shares of company stock valued at $801,093. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,560,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,588,000 after acquiring an additional 548,413 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,331,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,096,000 after buying an additional 163,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,135,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,423,000 after purchasing an additional 274,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,341,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,403,000 after purchasing an additional 541,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

