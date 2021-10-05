Zacks Investment Research Downgrades GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GT Biopharma Inc. is an immuno-oncology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes drugs of therapeutic molecules for the treatment of cancer, myeloma, osteolytic lesions and other unmet medical needs. GT Biopharma Inc., formerly known as OXIS International Inc., is based in Tampa, Florida. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of GT Biopharma in a report on Thursday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of GT Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of GTBP stock opened at $5.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.52. GT Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $19.73.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GT Biopharma will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GT Biopharma by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in GT Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in GT Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in GT Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in GT Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 21.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GT Biopharma Company Profile

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

