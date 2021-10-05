Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) to Strong Sell

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mission Produce Inc. sources, produces, packs, distributes and markets avocados principally in the United States and internationally. Its operating segments consists Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. The company serves retail, wholesale and foodservice customers. Mission Produce Inc. is based in Oxnard, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ AVO traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.77. 110,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,319. Mission Produce has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average of $20.02.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $246.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.04 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mission Produce will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $4,950,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 353,915 shares of company stock valued at $7,026,186. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 359.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Mission Produce by 377.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 551.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Mission Produce by 77.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 49.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

