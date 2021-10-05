Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Postal Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns and manages properties leased to the United States Postal Service. Postal Realty Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Postal Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE:PSTL opened at $18.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.12 million, a P/E ratio of 260.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Postal Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $21.27.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 3.87%. Analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 89.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 955,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,410,000 after purchasing an additional 650,624 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 944,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after purchasing an additional 51,302 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 804,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,842 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 743,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after purchasing an additional 191,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 708,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,922,000 after purchasing an additional 194,742 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Postal Realty Trust (PSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.