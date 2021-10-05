Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) to Hold

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.55% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Rent-A-Center’s shares outpaced the industry in the past three months. Continuous expansion of technology with strength in its resilient operating model has been aiding performance. The company delivered robust second-quarter 2021 performance, with the top and the bottom line surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as improving year on year. Management is quite impressed with the quarterly performance, with higher same-store sales and a solid lease performance across the company’s Rent-A-Center Business segment. Robust gains from the Acima buyout also led to this upside. Backed by solid second-quarter results, Rent-A-Center raised guidance for 2021. The company is on track with integrating Acima’s capabilities to craft a premier fintech platform. It expects to achieve potential synergies of nearly $25 million in 2021.”

RCII has been the topic of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,237. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $67.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.44.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 21.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 8,558 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 13.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 6,573 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 22.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,170,000 after buying an additional 79,661 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 37.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 158,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,401,000 after buying an additional 43,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the second quarter worth approximately $420,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

