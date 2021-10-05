Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) to Sell

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taboola.com Ltd provides platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola.com Ltd, formerly known as ION Acquisition Corp. 1 Ltd., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on TBLA. Oppenheimer began coverage on Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Taboola.com in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TBLA traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.27. The company had a trading volume of 7,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,789. Taboola.com has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $11.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.90.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $329.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taboola.com will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,490,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at $8,280,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the second quarter valued at about $311,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the second quarter valued at about $1,746,000. Finally, Noked Capital LTD bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the second quarter worth about $1,035,000.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

