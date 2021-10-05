Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercer International Inc. owns and operates a diverse pulp and paper business in the southern German states of Saxony and Thuringia, in the former East Germany. The Company operates it’s pulp business primarily through its subsidiaries, Spezialpapierfabrik Blankenstein GmbH and Zellstof-und Papierfabrik Rosenthal GmbH & Co. KG , and conducts its paper business through another subsidiary, Dresden Papier GmbH. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MERC. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $11.59 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.02.

NASDAQ:MERC opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $762.74 million, a PE ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 1.92. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.27.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $401.83 million for the quarter. Mercer International had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Mercer International will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Mercer International during the second quarter worth $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Mercer International by 570.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Mercer International during the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Mercer International during the second quarter worth $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

