Zacks Investment Research Lowers SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.75.

Shares of SSAAY opened at $2.47 on Friday. SSAB AB has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.65. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Research analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

