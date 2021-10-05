Zacks Investment Research Lowers Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) to Sell

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania is a bank holding company. It owns all of the capital stock of Union National Bank and Trust Company, Pennview Savings Bank, Univest Realty Corporation, Univest Leasing Corporation, Univest Delaware, Inc., Univest Financial Services Corporation, Univest Insurance Company, and Univest Electronic Services Corporation. “

Univest Financial stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.30. The company had a trading volume of 253 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,771. The firm has a market cap of $832.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Univest Financial has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.51.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $66.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.14 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 13.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Univest Financial will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 1,392.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 107,887.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

