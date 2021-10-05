Zacks Investment Research Lowers Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Valley National Bank. Valley National Bank provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services through branch offices located in northern New Jersey. These services include the following: the acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits; extension of consumer, real estate, Small Business Administration and other commercial credits; title insurance; investment services; and full personal and corporate trust, as well as pension and fiduciary services. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.21.

NASDAQ VLY opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.46. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $344.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,784,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,233,000 after buying an additional 2,428,734 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,687,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,120 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,039,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,389,000 after acquiring an additional 734,439 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,287,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,134,000 after acquiring an additional 706,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,102,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,235,000 after acquiring an additional 695,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

