Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) to Hold

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alkami Technology Inc. is a cloud-based digital banking solutions provider principally for U.S.-based financial institutions. Alkami Technology Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas. “

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on Alkami Technology from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

Alkami Technology stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,387. The company has a quick ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alkami Technology has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $49.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.34.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 million. As a group, analysts expect that Alkami Technology will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $685,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $103,124.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,607 shares of company stock worth $8,584,405.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth $54,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at $147,000. 40.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

