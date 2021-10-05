Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) to Buy

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.84% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on developing oncology and hematology therapeutics. The company’s platform consists of ADAPTIR(TM). Its product pipeline includes WinRho (R) SDF, HepaGam B (R), VARIZIG(R) and IXINITY (R) which are in pre-clinical stage. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Shares of NASDAQ APVO traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.55. 38,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,518. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $60.00.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 309.94% and a negative return on equity of 276.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 6.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 49.9% during the first quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 8.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.54% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

