Zero (ZER) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11,509.00

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 4th. One Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000433 BTC on major exchanges. Zero has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and $11,509.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zero has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.27 or 0.00238234 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.32 or 0.00120504 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.60 or 0.00153570 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002824 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zero Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,552,824 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.