ZeroSwap 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.36 Million (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One ZeroSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded up 36.3% against the US dollar. ZeroSwap has a market cap of $20.63 million and $2.36 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,064.13 or 0.08109374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00052993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.26 or 0.00255928 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00110925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00013098 BTC.

ZeroSwap Profile

ZeroSwap is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,331,748 coins. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

