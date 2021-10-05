Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Shares Gap Up to $6.30

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.30, but opened at $6.54. Zeta Global shares last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 4,140 shares traded.

ZETA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital began coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.27.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.94). Analysts expect that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,100,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,470,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 23.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

