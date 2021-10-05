Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Short Interest Update

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,700 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the August 31st total of 178,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 261,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Zhongchao stock opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. Zhongchao has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZCMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Zhongchao in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Zhongchao in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zhongchao in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Zhongchao in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Zhongchao in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 0.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

