Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Short Interest Up 36.8% in September

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the August 31st total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $146.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $130.05 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.00.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,053,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,581,751,000 after acquiring an additional 141,663 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,130,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,468,364,000 after acquiring an additional 172,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,546,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,376,462,000 after acquiring an additional 211,958 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $973,870,000 after acquiring an additional 928,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,721,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $598,448,000 after acquiring an additional 194,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

