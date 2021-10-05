Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) PT Lowered to $186.00 at Barclays

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $210.00 to $186.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 26.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ZBH. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.74.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $146.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $130.05 and a 12-month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

