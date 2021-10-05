Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) PT Lowered to $188.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $179.78.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

NYSE:ZBH opened at $146.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $130.05 and a 52-week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 14.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 36.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.