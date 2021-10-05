ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Sells $17,634,596.98 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 289,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $17,634,596.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 29th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 216,985 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total value of $13,307,690.05.

On Monday, September 20th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 351,070 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $23,023,170.60.

On Friday, September 17th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 485,109 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total value of $32,900,092.38.

On Monday, September 13th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 400,810 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $25,844,228.80.

On Friday, September 10th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 225,267 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $14,376,539.94.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 750,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $49,447,500.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 257,033 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total transaction of $16,884,497.77.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $60.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.39, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.62 and its 200 day moving average is $53.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.50 and a 52-week high of $69.72.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

