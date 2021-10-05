ZrCoin 24-Hour Volume Hits $79,249.00 (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One ZrCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000524 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZrCoin has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar. ZrCoin has a market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $79,249.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00063888 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00110457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.89 or 0.00141926 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 51.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,051.45 or 1.00206361 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,423.58 or 0.06854246 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002788 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

ZrCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

