ZUM TOKEN Market Cap Tops $503,059.57 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 115.1% higher against the US dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $503,059.57 and $8,750.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.89 or 0.00543214 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 87.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000125 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 71,264,047,057 coins and its circulating supply is 14,184,311,786 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

